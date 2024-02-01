Aussie concussion guidance for grassroots sport

Australia has mandated concussion break periods in professional sport for years but the new "Youth and Community Sport" protocols advise amateur athletes for the first time. Photo: Getty Images (file)

Amateur and young athletes in Australia will be sidelined for a minimum of 21 days after suffering a concussion if new guidelines released on Thursday are adopted.

The Australian Institute of Sport's (AIS) protocols bring the country in line with Britain, which introduced a 21-day break period for amateur athletes last April amid concerns about the impact of repetitive head trauma in community sport.

Australia has mandated concussion break periods in professional sport for years but the new "Youth and Community Sport" protocols advise amateur athletes for the first time.

The changes follow an Australian senate inquiry into concussion last year which recommended the development of "return to play" protocols for head injuries in amateur sport.

The AIS guidelines advise stricter protocols for athletes aged under 19, including a requirement to be free of concussion symptoms for 14 days before a return to contact training.

The guidelines also recommend schools and clubs appoint "concussion officers" to ensure the protocols are followed.

"It’s important to manage all instances of concussion with an abundance of caution," AIS Chief Medical Officer David Hughes said in a statement.

"A conservative management approach is needed for people aged under 19 who have growing brains and are at risk of prolonged recovery times, as well as for community sport where advanced health care support is often not available."

Australian sports have been hit with a rash of lawsuits from former players who say they suffered brain injuries from repeated concussions sustained while playing in competition.

A group of more than 50 amateur former rugby players launched legal action against rugby authorities in England and Wales last year, accusing them of failing to put in place reasonable measures to protect them from brain injuries during their playing days.

The rugby bodies have said player welfare is their top priority and they are committed to leading the welfare agenda in sport.