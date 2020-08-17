Aussie PM wants workers to cross borders

Tradies, teachers and farmers should soon be able to skip across Australia's state borders irrespective of coronavirus restrictions.

Scott Morrison has written to the premiers of NSW, South Australia, Victoria and Queensland regarding free movement for border communities.

The prime minister wants to enable movement of the "essential economic workforce", including agricultural workers.

There is also a heavy focus on issues the borders are posing for access to medical treatments.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said state boundaries meant very little to people in regional areas.

"A lot of those communities grew around those borders but rely on a lot from the other side," he told the Herald Sun on Monday.

"That's why you can create localised bubbles in regional areas if health officials would sit down with these communities, look at the science and work through it."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said he and his NSW counterpart Gladys Berejiklian were very close to striking a deal on farmers in border towns.

Tradies will soon be able to work in different states and territories under one licence following an agreement between the nation's treasurers.

Commonwealth, state and territory treasurers have agreed to allow individuals who hold an occupational license in one Australian jurisdiction to work in another.

This means carpenters, joiners, bricklayers, builders, electricians and plumbers, as well as teachers and real estate agents, could find it easier to do business across borders.

"The new framework will cut red tape, drive job creation and allow workers to move more freely around the country to where the work is," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

"This will especially assist our tradies to apply their craft around the country without having to get individual licences in each state or territory if they are working across borders."

The scheme should be up and running on January 1 subject to the passage of legislation in each state and territory.