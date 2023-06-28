Aussie supermarket giant to ditch lollies at checkouts

Grocery shopping is about to get a little easier for harried parents as a major Australian supermarket pledges to remove children's lollies and chocolates from its checkouts.

Retail giant Woolworths will strip its checkouts of children's confectionery in a bid to help customers make healthier choices.

Products aimed at children, including Chupa Chups, Kinder Surprise and Caramello Koalas will no longer be available beside tills.

Instead, the retailer will offer healthier food choices with a health star rating of 3.5 or above from the end of July.

It's not all bad news for shoppers desperate for a sugar hit as colourful kids' treats make way for treats for grown-ups, with 80 percent of the options healthier choices.

Woolworths will look to expand healthier options on aisle ends throughout the year based on customer response.

"These are small but important steps in the right direction as we work to make healthier choices easier for our customers," Woolworths Supermarkets managing director Natalie Davis said.

"There's no replacement for wholesome food like fruit and veg, but removing kids' confectionery from checkouts and helping customers make small swaps on food they pick up at the end of an aisle or at the checkout can help make a positive impact on their shopping habits."

Supermarket chains Aldi and Coles have not ruled out similar moves.

"We are always looking at ways to make healthier alternatives more accessible to our customers," a Coles spokesman said.

"More recently, we've made an effort across our aisles to make healthier alternatives available next to their traditional counterparts in every grocery aisle."