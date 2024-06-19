Aussie teen charged over 'vile' ranking of schoolgirls

A Queensland teenager accused of a "vile and disgusting" social media post ranking female high school pupils has been charged.

The 17-year-old Coomera boy was arrested three weeks after the incident was reported to police.

The post reportedly ranked Gold Coast pupils into offensive categories including: "abduction material", "one night stand", "average", "preorder" and "unrapeable".

The post about Foxwell State Secondary College pupils occurred after a similar incident at Victoria's Yarra Valley Grammar School that led to pupil suspensions.

A Queensland Education Department investigation indicated the post about the Gold Coast pupils was not made by a member of the Coomera school community.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles raised his concerns about the "scourge of social media" when the incident was raised last month, labelling the post "vile and disgusting".

Queensland Police Senior Sergeant Greg Aubort said the incident highlighted the consequences of online intimidation and harassment.

He hoped it served as a reminder to be responsible online.

"Police urge the community to remain vigilant and report any instances of cyberbullying or online harassment," Sen Sgt Aubort said on Wednesday.

"Such behaviour not only affects the well-being of individuals but also carries significant legal ramifications."

The 17-year-old has been charged with three counts of using a carriage service to menace, harass, or cause offence.

The post marked the second incident in Australia in a month.

Three students were suspended at Yarra Valley Grammar School in May over a spreadsheet ranking female peers.

It included the same category of "unrapeable" and others like "wifeys", "cuties" and "object".

The incident was reported to Victoria Police, while Premier Jacinta Allan labelled the behaviour "disgusting".