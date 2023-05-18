Aussie thief steals car with sleeping baby inside

A one-year-old boy has been reunited with his mother after her car was stolen with her son asleep inside.

Police said the woman had parked her car outside a business in Adelaide on Thursday morning and after she got out a man jumped in the vehicle, pushed her to the ground and drove off.

The woman's son was asleep and strapped in a child seat in the rear at the time.

Police were able to track the car using her mobile phone and found it about 20 minutes later with the child safe inside.

A search for the offender was continuing.