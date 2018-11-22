Baby mourned as father charged with murder

On the day her father was charged with her murder, a community has paid tribute to the nine-month-old girl whose body washed into the shallows of Surfers Paradise beach.

Mourners gathered on Thursday at the Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads where her pram was found abandoned, and where police believe the baby was thrown into the water on Saturday and drowned.

For two days, police believe, her body drifted for 30km in the current before her tiny body floated on to the Queensland beach where it was found by a passer-by just after midnight on Monday.

Police and paramedics were unable to revive her.

Her 48-year-old father faced the Tweed Heads Local Court charged with his daughter's murder on Thursday morning.

He did not address the court, was not required to enter a plea and was refused bail.

The charges were not read out in court.

The court granted a joint application from prosecution and the Aboriginal Legal Service to suppress the man's identification.

It was later widened to involve the identification of witnesses and parties involved in the investigation.

Aboriginal Legal Service representative Edwina Lloyd said the matter had received "significant media attention" with reporting nationwide .

Ms Lloyd asked the court to "err on the side of caution" in the best interests of justice.

"It is necessary to protect the safety of any persons involved in this mater. There is another child and there are concerns for the safety of the mother of the child."

Magistrate Jeff Linden granted the order and extended it to include all states and territories.

The matter was remanded until February 25, 2019.

Despite the baby being in the water for two days, police said her naked body was unmarked and there were no obvious injuries.

An autopsy confirmed she had drowned.

Hours after her body was discovered, the girl's parents and her older brother were taken into custody from a Broadbeach park where they had been camping.

The boy was taken into protective custody.

The 23-year-old mother has been released from custody and is being assessed by mental health authorities.

A candlelight vigil is planned for the beach at Surfers Paradise on Thursday night.