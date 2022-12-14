Body found after cruise passenger falls overboard

A body has been found after a woman fell overboard from a cruise ship off the South Australian coast overnight.

Crew members discovered the 23-year-old passenger was missing when the vessel was 70km off the coast of Cape Jaffa in the state's southeast before midnight.

"The body of a woman believed missing off cruise ship has been recovered," South Australian Police said in a statement.

She was found in the water just before 7am today (local time) after an air and sea search.

The ship, which was heading for Kangaroo Island, is now returning to Port Melbourne.

Victoria Police will conduct an investigation.