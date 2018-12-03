Body found in Brisbane wheelie bin

A man's decomposing body has been found stuffed into a Brisbane rubbish bin in what police are calling a horrific and harrowing crime scene.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson says officers who responded to a resident's calls about a "bad odour coming from a wheelie bin" found a "harrowing" scene, with the body likely to have been there for up to 10 days.

"I can't go into what looked like or its condition ... I have spoken (to the officers who found the body and) as you can imagine it's fairly horrific," he told reporters on Sunday.

Officers were called to a unit complex on Yeronga Street in Yeronga at 7pm on Saturday.

Det Inspect Thompson says the man has been identified but they are yet to contact his family.

Police have released photographs of two men, aged 38 and 30, and two women, aged 27 and 23, they would like to speak to about the death.

Members of the public are advised not to approach the people but to call triple zero if they spotted them.

Det Inspect Thompson also called for any members of the public who had seen suspicious activity on Yeronga Street, Cowper Street, Shottery Street or at the Yeronga train station to contact Crime Stoppers.

A number of crime scene has been declared as detectives work to determine the cause of the man's death.

Investigations continue.