Boy dies after being caught under lift at Sydney school

A child has died after becoming stuck under a lift in a Sydney school.

The boy was found trapped under the structure in St Lucy's School in Wahroonga about 2pm on Wednesday.

A rescue operation was attempted by Fire and Rescue NSW but the boy died at the scene, police said.

Attempts to recover his body began in the late afternoon and were expected to take several hours.

Police have established a crime scene.

St Lucy's is a special primary and high school for children with disabilities, specialising in a wide range of disabilities including intellectual disabilities, autism and sensory impairments.

Sydney Catholic Schools has been contacted.