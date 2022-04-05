Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Chopper crashes in Australia claim seven lives in a week

    Two people have died after a helicopter crashed in the near the Snowy Mountains in New South Wales.

    Emergency services found the wreckage about 200m east of the Snowy Mountains Highway, Kiandra Flats, around 11.55pm on Monday.

    The occupants died at the scene and their identities are yet to be confirmed.

    A crime scene has been set up ahead of an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

    It's the second fatal helicopter crash in Australia in less than a week.

    A pilot and four passengers died on Thursday when their helicopter came down at Mt Disappointment north of Melbourne in Victoria.

    AAP

     

