Claims of sex abuse, blood rituals at circus training school

Four people linked to a New South Wales circus training school deny accusations they were involved in the ongoing sexual and physical abuse of three boys, their lawyer says.

Three women - aged 26, 29 and 58 - and a 52-year-old man were on Monday arrested and charged by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad operating under Strike Force Baillieu.

They are scheduled to appear at Penrith Local Court on Tuesday afternoon.

A 17-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were also taken into custody to face court.

Police allege the group sexually and physically abused three boys under the age of eight, who were known to them, between 2014 and 2016 in the Blue Mountains.

The alleged abuse by some members of the group included sadistic "blood rituals", according to reports.

Lawyer Bryan Wrench told Central Local Court on Tuesday that the accused intend to plead not guilty.

"They're pleading not guilty to all the sequences and deny these charges," he told reporters outside court.

"They've always been ready to meet with police."

Strike Force Baillieu was launched last July to investigate reports of sexual and physical abuse of three boys.

Police say the group is facing a total of 127 offences between them, with the 58-year-old woman facing 43 of those.

The charges range from assault and kidnapping to aggravated sexual assault in company (child under 10) to using a child under 14 to make child abuse material.