Clean-up continues amid flash floods

Flash flooding has inundated cars and businesses in Melbourne's east as clean-up efforts continue across the state.

Residents in the Melbourne suburb of Lilydale were hit with a savage downpour on Tuesday night.

Many businesses in the main retail shopping strip were overwhelmed with water but the full scale of the damage still unclear.

Lefty's Barber Shop owner Tara Taylor said chairs, fridges and washing machines were destroyed when water rose as high as her knees.

"I'm assuming it's pretty much everything in there," Ms Taylor told AAP.

"I think there's quite a bit of damage."

The State Emergency Service received almost 530 calls for help over the past 24 hours, mostly in the outer eastern suburbs of Lilydale, Croydon and Mooroolbark.

There were 11 rescues prompting a plea for Victorian to resist driving through floodwaters.

Residents in East Gippsland have been put on alert for the first time since the beginning of the wild weather.

The Snowy River is at risk of major flooding from Buchan to Orbost starting from Wednesday morning.

Showers and possible thunderstorms have been forecast across Melbourne, northern and central parts of the state on Wednesday.

An evacuation order remains in place for Echuca, with major flooding set to peak at Moama.

Major flooding continues along the Murray River at Echuca, Torrumbarry and Barham while moderate flooding is occurring along the Campaspe River.

The major emergency relief centre at Bendigo will close from Thursday after providing shelter for up to 280 people at its peak.

Meanwhile, Maribyrnong City Council has resumed clean-up efforts after briefly halting hard rubbish collection due to extreme weather.

At least 1500 tonnes of waste material has been removed across Maribyrnong as residents assess the extent of flood damage.

Tens of thousands of Victorians have been impacted by recent floods, with Premier Daniel Andrews last week announcing a Victorian Flood Recovery Management Plan would deliver $150 million to assist with clean-up efforts.