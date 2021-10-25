Community help sought in search for missing WA girl

People near the West Australian town of Carnarvon are being encouraged to check sheds and abandoned cars for any trace of missing four-year-old Cleo Smith.

More than a week has passed since Cleo disappeared from her family's tent at the remote Blowholes campsite on WA's northwest coast.

Detectives believe Cleo was abducted early on October 16.

An official search operation in the vicinity of the campsite has concluded but deputy police commissioner Col Blanch said there had been a "monumental effort" to assist police, especially by locals in Cleo's nearby hometown of Carnarvon.

"Everyone in the community has really rallied together to help," he told reporters on Monday.

"We do welcome anyone who can help find Cleo. I will ask that people not put themselves in danger or at risk in doing so.

"We would ask anyone to check their sheds, their cars, their old cars, locations that might be abandoned, that's something that I would encourage."

Police are yet to hear from the driver of a car seen leaving the campsite around two hours after Cleo was last seen in her family's tent.

Anyone who was in that vehicle is being urged to contact police.

"The priority for the investigation at this time is for everyone that was at the campsite during that morning to come forward to police," Mr Blanch said.

"We need to speak to every single person that was there and we haven't yet done so."

A forensic search of Cleo's family home is also yet to produce any answers.

Cleo was last seen about 1.30am on the night she disappeared. Her mother Ellie Smith said she woke around 6am to discover the little girl was missing.

It has been confirmed the zipper on the tent was found open to a height Cleo could not have reached, seemingly ruling out the possibility she wandered off on her own. Her red and black sleeping bag is also missing.

The WA government has issued a $1 million reward for information leading to Cleo's location.

Premier Mark McGowan said some of the state's best detectives were working around the clock to find the missing girl.

"We just hope against hope that there's a good outcome here, that she's found alive somewhere," he told reporters.

"If anyone knows where she is, if anyone's taken her, please give her back to her parents."

The Carnarvon Church of Christ on Sunday held a vigil for Cleo and encouraged people to write in a book of messages to be given to the missing four-year-old's parents.