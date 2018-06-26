Dad-of-four stabbed to death in front yard

Minutes after a Brisbane father-of-four went downstairs to check on a power outage, he was stabbed to death in his front yard by a man police believe was seen running down a dark street moments after the attack.

Abdul Mohammed was murdered outside his Kuraby home in the middle of the night on October 25, 2017 after being lured into the darkness by someone who turned off the power.

The 35-year-old restaurant owner's wife and children were inside the home at the time.

Queensland police on Tuesday released CCTV footage of a man in a hooded jumper walking past cars in one direction and running quickly in the opposite direction soon after.

Detective Acting Superintendent Craig Morrow would not reveal the timing of the incident, but said the footage had led detectives to believe the unidentified man was behind Mr Mohammed's murder.

"I personally believe more so, that it may have been targeted, as opposed to mistaken identity," Detective Acting Superintendent Morrow said.

Authorities are yet to find the weapon used to stab Mr Mohammed, and will not confirm a possible motive behind the suburban killing.

"We're hoping a member of the public may recognise the man, his clothing or his physical movements as he walked along St George St and Beenleigh Road in the early hours of October 25," Det Supt Morrow said.

A $250,000 reward has already been offered for anyone with information that leads to a conviction.

Any accomplice who did not commit the crime may also receive indemnity.