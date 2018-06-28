Death of Aussie's girlfriend in Thailand 'not suspicious'

Thai police believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of an Australian tourist's girlfriend who fell from an apartment block in the seaside resort of Pattaya.

Investigating officer Jiraya Tongchoy said Travis Crow, 39, from Melbourne had co-operated with police and was still helping them with their investigations.

"I'm fairly sure he had no part in her death," Lieutenant Jiraya told AAP.

"He said they had a small argument on the night she died, but he did not beat her."

Wilawal Poolsukserm, 28, fell from the fifth floor of Mint Mansion in Tambon Nong Plue, Bang Lamung district about 2.30am on Monday and died on her way to the Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

Rescuers say the Australian man was seen crying and holding Wilawal's hand after her fall.

Lt Jiraya said Crow and Wilawal had been in a steady relationship and he visited her in Thailand several times a year.

He had given money to her family for the funeral costs and would stay in Thailand until the matter is cleared up, she added. Crow arrived in Thailand on May 24.