Diver found near 50kg of cocaine dies

Fifty kilograms of cocaine worth $A20 million ($NZ22m) has been found near the Port of Newcastle, New South Wales in the vicinity of a diver who has since died.

Detectives are investigating after port officials noticed the unconscious diver wearing scuba gear in the water on Monday morning.

Superintendent Rob Critchlow said the officials jumped in the water and brought him ashore. They tried to revive the man but he died.

When police arrived they found dozens of packages of drugs wrapped in thick plastic floating in the surrounding water.

Suspicions are mounting that the diver was trying to retrieve the drugs from a nearby ship.

"It's obviously very suspicious ... and it's looking very interesting," Supt Critchlow told Sydney radio 2GB on Tuesday.

Police are investigating if the drugs were being stored in the hull of a ship docked at the port that's registered in Panama that had sailed from Argentina.

"We're searching the ship ... it's a massive ship," he said.

"All the sailors are on board and the captain ... we're talking with them and they've been of assistance," he said.

The diver is yet to be formally identified.

Police divers will continue searching surrounding waters on Tuesday with help from Australian Border Force officers.

NSW Organised Crime Squad detectives are being helped by Australian Federal Police officers.