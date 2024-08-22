Emergency exit airport drama in Melbourne

A Jetstar passenger in Australia has been arrested after allegedly opening a plane's emergency exit and deploying the slide.

The JQ507 flight from Sydney had landed at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport on Thursday morning just before the incident.

The plane was parked at the time and confirmed the man has been arrested, an airline spokesperson said.

"We can confirm that a passenger opened the emergency exit door after arrival into Melbourne, which automatically deployed the slide," they said.

Footage shows the man making his way on to one of the wings of the plane.

Radio producer Audrey Varghese told Melbourne radio 3AW how shoving and screams during the commotion.

"People were just screaming because of how strange this behaviour was," she said.

"There were multiple attempts of the air hostesses telling him to sit down again.

"As soon as the plane had started coming to a stop he immediately got up and basically charged to where the emergency exit row is and in the process shoving people, causing a bit of commotion, ripped open the emergency door, and the slide was deployed and he jumped off the plane."

An AFP spokesperson said the man was arrested for alleged aggressive behaviour and breaching aircraft safety protocols, and is likely to be charged.

The passenger was assessed by paramedics and later transferred to hospital for further assessment, where he remains.