Evacuations, major flood alerts in New South Wales

People in and around the New South Wales town of Forbes have been told to evacuate ahead of expected major flooding as the entire central-west of the state is on high alert.

The State Emergency Service issued the evacuation warning, saying the Lachlan River is rising faster than anticipated and people need to get out by 7am on Tuesday or risk being cut off.

There were 120 warnings in place across the state, including 24 at emergency level.

The Bureau of Meteorology said major flooding would occur at Forbes from early on Tuesday and water levels would peak around 10.8 metres on Wednesday - similar to the level reached in the June 1952 flood.

The warning comes just over a week after Forbes experienced record flooding damaging local businesses and roads.

Forecasters also warned of significant flooding in Bathurst, where possible record flood levels of more than seven metres would see flood levees breached.

Moderate to heavy rain across the Lachlan River catchment has resulted in renewed river rises and major flooding at Cowra and Nanami.

About 100 people were rescued from roofs in the central-west town of Eugowra and extensive flood damage was seen in nearby Molong.

In the 24 hours until Tuesday morning, the SES had performed 222 flood rescues and received 909 requests for help.

A cold front will move to the south on Tuesday and snow is expected in southern parts of NSW before a high-pressure system from the south leads to conditions clearing on Wednesday.

"This is a very serious situation," Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said on Monday.

"The entire central-west of NSW has been hit very hard in the last 24 hours.

"The ground is so saturated, that all it takes is one heavy downpour to cause the type of life-threatening flash flooding we have experienced overnight and into today."

"This (severe weather) event is now in its 62nd day and every day it throws up new challenges."

Four people died in the last 62 days as a result of the severe weather, although no deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours, she said.

Twelve flood rescue operators from New Zealand arrived on Tuesday to support exhausted SES crews in Parkes.

Ms Cooke said the SES was also working with authorities in Singapore and the United States of America to secure additional support.

SES Commissioner Carlene York said it was the first time the agency had made a request for overseas help.