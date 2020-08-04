Female cop's head bashed by anti-masker

A Victoria police officer had her head repeatedly bashed into concrete by a woman who refused to wear a mask in line with coronavirus rules.

The 26-year-old officer and her partner approached a woman in Frankston who was not wearing a mask and the confrontation turned violent, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told reporters.

"They approached a 38-year-old woman, who wasn't wearing a mask. After a confrontation and being assaulted by that woman, those police officers went to ground and there was a scuffle," he said on Tuesday.

"During that scuffle, this 38-year-old woman smashed the head of the policewoman several times into a concrete area on the ground.

"That's someone who thinks they're above the law.

"They're not wearing a mask, they're approached and asked the reason why not and then to react like that is just completely over the top."

Victoria Police issued 161 fines on Monday to people flouting coronavirus restrictions, including 60 people who were not wearing masks.