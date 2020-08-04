Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Female cop's head bashed by anti-masker

    1 Comment

    A Victoria police officer had her head repeatedly bashed into concrete by a woman who refused to wear a mask in line with coronavirus rules.

    The 26-year-old officer and her partner approached a woman in Frankston who was not wearing a mask and the confrontation turned violent, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told reporters.

    "They approached a 38-year-old woman, who wasn't wearing a mask. After a confrontation and being assaulted by that woman, those police officers went to ground and there was a scuffle," he said on Tuesday.

    "During that scuffle, this 38-year-old woman smashed the head of the policewoman several times into a concrete area on the ground.

    "That's someone who thinks they're above the law.

    "They're not wearing a mask, they're approached and asked the reason why not and then to react like that is just completely over the top."

    Victoria Police issued 161 fines on Monday to people flouting coronavirus restrictions, including 60 people who were not wearing masks.

    AAP
    Comments

    Gordon Tue, 04/08/2020 - 2:46pm

    "that is just completely over the top".
    Because so many people feel that they are in a police state and dont believe that it is about saving old people or safety in any way.
    Using spin and/or propaganda to instill fear, guilt, shame in order to endebt and alter society. And the extreme censorship. That is what is over the top.

