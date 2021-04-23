First community case in Melbourne in eight weeks

A Victorian man has tested positive for Covid-19 after contracting the virus in hotel quarantine in Perth, ending the state's eight-week run without a locally-acquired case.

Health Minister Martin Foley confirmed the man, from Melbourne's eastern suburbs, returned a positive test on Friday morning.

The man completed 14 days' quarantine at Perth's Mercure Hotel before returning to Melbourne on Qantas flight QF778 on Wednesday.

He was contacted upon arrival at Melbourne Airport by Western Australian health authorities, who instructed him to get tested and isolate.

Mr Foley said the man was picked up from the airport by his spouse and went straight home.

He has only come into contact with his spouse and their two children, who were tested on Friday morning.

The Victorian public health team is working to contact everyone on Qantas flight QF778, who will be required to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

"We will be examining the gentleman's movements, particularly through the airport, where he did wear a mask, as he did on the flight," Mr Foley said.

He said he was not aware of how many people were aboard the flight.

The man - who is asymptomatic - was moved on Thursday at his request to The Holiday Inn on Flinders Street, which functions as a "health hotel" for international arrivals with Covid-19.

Three people have contracted the virus while staying at Perth's Mecure Hotel.

WA authorities have confirmed through genomic testing that the virus spread in the corridor of the hotel from a couple who had returned from India.

Mr Foley said the man had stayed in an adjacent room to the couple, while pregnant mother and her four-year-old daughter contracted the virus after staying in a room across the corridor.

WA Premier Mark McGowan announced on Thursday the Mercure would no longer accommodate returned overseas travellers.

The Victorian man will be included in Victoria's Covid-19 figures for Friday, which will be released on Saturday, bringing to an end the state's 56-day run of no locally-acquired community transmission.

"This is an important and timely reminder to all of us that this global pandemic is not over," Mr Foley said, urging eligible Victorians to get vaccinated.

The Victorian government announced on Thursday an extra three mass vaccination hubs after national cabinet agreed to fast-track eligibility for over 50s.

From Friday, eligible Victorians will be able to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Heidelberg Repatriation Hospital and Sunshine Hospital sites.

The Mercure Hotel in Ballarat will open its doors from Monday.

Mass vaccination sites at the Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and Geelong's former Ford factory opened earlier this week to all Victorians who qualify under phase 1a or 1b of the vaccine rollout.