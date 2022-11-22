Flooded NSW river continues to wreak havoc

As some towns in central western New South Wales start to clean up from devastating flooding, other towns remain on high alert with fears of Eubalong could surpass its 70-year river peak.

The NSW State Emergency Service is pushing on with its flood operations in the central west, helping communities downstream of Forbes on the Lachlan River at Euabalong and the Edward River at Deniliquin, with sandbagging, resupply and evacuation help.

In Forbes, where the waters have largely receded, residents are waiting to hear from SES assessors if they can return to their homes.

The flood response on Tuesday will focus on Forbes, Condobolin, Euabalong, Eugowra, Walgett, Bourke, Hay, Albury, Echuca, Mildura, Wentworth, Deniliquin, and Moulamein.

Across the state there were three flood rescues 900 calls of help in the 24 hours until Tuesday, with 420 of them in metropolitan areas as gale force winds battered the coast from Sydney to the Illawarra.

A gale warning remains for the coast from Sydney to Eden on the South Coast.

Major flooding is still occurring at Condobolin and Euabalong where the Lachlan River may peak eight metres on Thursday - making it higher than the 1952 floods.

The small Riverina town of Moulamein, with a population of around 500, is isolated with all access roads closed.

Floodwaters are now making their way downstream, including into South Australia.

The Bureau of Meteorology says a high pressure ridge will develop over south-east Australia which will help to clear conditions, although patchy showers are still possible.