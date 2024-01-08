Flooding forces evacuations in Victoria

Residents in regional Victoria are being told to evacuate immediately because of rapidly rising floodwaters.

People in Seymour and Yea in the Goulburn Valley have been ordered to immediately leave about midday Monday (local time) in an emergency warning.

A relief centre has opened at Seymour Sports and Aquatic Centre and Yea Shire Hall will take in people at 2pm.

Watch and act alerts are also out for other regional areas including Bendigo.

Emergency crews have carried out flood rescues and responded to hundreds of calls for help across southeastern Australia as the big wet set in.

There were more than 29 flood rescues in Victoria in the 24 hours to 10am on Monday, bringing the state's total flood rescue count to 49 since January 1.

There were 920 calls for assistance to VICSES over the same period for flooding, trees down and building damage.

Flash flooding occurred in the state's southwest while more than 180mm of rain was recorded in the central Victoria towns of Heathcote and Redesdale.

Central, north central and eastern parts of the state have been put on alert for the rest of Monday, with a major flood warning issued for the Campaspe River.

Towns in central Victoria endured an intense 24 hours with many homes inundated as the region faced its fourth major rain event since Christmas, the City of Greater Bendigo's acting chief executive Brian Westley said.

"We've got very saturated grounds, we've got full water catchments and we've got full river systems. So further rains will result in some level of flooding," he told AAP on Monday.

About 30 homes in Goornong, about 30km northeast of Bendigo, and six homes in Redesdale have been evacuated after water inundated the properties.

"Depending on how today evolves, we are anticipating potentially 30 families from the Goornong area may find their way to the emergency relief centre," Mr Westley said.

Flood-impacted roads have also cut people off from services and getting to jobs and education while waste collection has halted in some areas.

Widespread rains have resulted in a deterioration in water quality as road dirt and grease, animal faeces and vegetation make their way into the state's waterways and increase the risk of gastro or skin rashes.

Victoria's Chief Environmental Scientist Mark Taylor urged people to avoid affected waterways for at least 48 hours.

Southern New South Wales is now also in the firing line of the major weather event.

NSW SES spokesman Brett Koschel said three storm crews and two flood rescue teams have been brought to the state's south from elsewhere to assist if necessary.

"We've had some community members out there preparing their properties, and had those requests for sandbags so they've been able to prepare their properties as best they can," he said on Sunday.

In South Australia, storms knocked out Coober Pedy Hospital's power supply but on Sunday the SES said the hospital was functioning normally on backup power.