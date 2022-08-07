Sunday, 7 August 2022

Girl killed after man allegedly drives into crowd in Queensland

    1. News
    2. Australia

    A man has been charged with murder after a 13-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car in northwest Queensland.

    Police say multiple people were allegedly involved in a large disturbance on a Mount Isa street about 2am on Saturday.

    "It is further alleged a man drove a vehicle directly into the crowd of people and struck a 13-year-old girl," Queensland Police said in a statement.

    The girl suffered head injuries and died at the scene, on Delacour Dr in Pioneer.

    A 52-year Pioneer man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on Monday.

    AAP

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter