'Horrendous' attacks alleged on elderly patients

A carer at a New South Wales aged care facility committed "unfathomable" acts when she allegedly attacked five patients with dementia.

The 48-year-old female carer allegedly assaulted three women and two men aged between 74 and 87 at the aged care facility in Warilla between October and December 2018.

She was charged on Wednesday with five counts of assault before being released on conditional bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Glen Broadhead says the woman's victims were all elderly, vulnerable and suffering from dementia.

"It's horrendous," he told reporters south of Wollongong on Thursday.

"For an elderly person to be assaulted in a facility where they believe they're going to be cared for is unfathomable for the community."

The victims' families were distraught by the attacks, he added.

Police were notified after another staff member alerted the facility's managers.

Because the victims had dementia, the testimony of relatives and other employees at the facility will be important for the police case, Det Chief Insp Broadhead said.

"They're quite serious incidents. They all involve striking of the victims and one incident of spraying the victim."

Detectives are still investigating and haven't ruled out laying further charges against the woman.

She was ordered to appear at Port Kembla Local Court on February 27.