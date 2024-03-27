Hundreds of people in Alice Springs disorder

Hundreds of people have been involved in a series of violent brawls in Alice Springs as familial tensions escalate after the death of a teenager.

Chaos descended on the Red Centre on Tuesday afternoon when up to 70 people attacked the local pub, the Todd Tavern.

Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy said the group was from the Utopia region, northwest of Alice Springs, and were in town commemorating the death of a family member earlier this month.

On March 8, an 18-year-old died after hanging out of the window of a stolen car that rolled over in the Alice Springs CBD.

He was crushed and killed by the vehicle and left there by the driver and other passengers.

Commissioner Murphy said the brawl has left the Todd Tavern owners with damage bill of more than $30,000.

"Young people involved in that ceremony took it upon themselves to go to the Todd Tavern where some other family members were that they didn't share a harmonious relationship with, and then started attacking the premises with rocks and bricks," he said.

Footage of the incident has been shared widely on social media, and depicts several young people throwing themselves at the glass doors of the pub.

Cars in the area were also smashed and hit with rocks and bricks and a 16- and 18-year-old were arrested at the location.

Later on Tuesday evening, the ceremony was continuing at Hidden Valley town camp outside Alice Springs when more than 150 people were involved in a violent brawl.

"Family were undertaking some further ceremony, and the opposing family then came outside that camp and about 150 people engaged in a violent confrontation with numerous weapons tomahawks axes, knives and clubs," Mr Murphy said.

The brawl resulted in broken windows, smoke damage to a house and a car set on fire.

Three people aged 19, 31 and 50 have been arrested.

Mr Murphy said he was fed up with the rising crime rates in Alice Springs.

"People have had a gutful and frankly so have I, around some of the behaviours we're seeing in town, unacceptable behaviours, or lack of authority or lack of respect for authority," he said.

He said NT Police were reviewing footage of the incidents are were preparing to make more arrests.

Alice Springs Mayor Matt Paterson took to social media to express his frustration with the violence.

"Horrendous doesn't cut it, but I have run out of words," he said.

"I don't know if there is a big enough rooftop to scream from - that we need help.

"To the people who were locked in buildings today to the people who were affected with damage or weapons, my thoughts are with you. "

Mr Paterson has previously called for federal assistance or a military intervention in the desert town.

The violence comes a day after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly bashed by a group of other girls, with the footage being shared widely on social media.

Senator Jacinta Price made an impassioned plea on Tuesday for federal parliament to step in.

"I want this chamber and the Australian people to know that traditional cultural payback, otherwise known as vigilantism, has no place in our society in 2024," she said.

"Those responsible for the millions of dollars going to the services in my community, need to do their part to stop this kind of behaviour in our community."