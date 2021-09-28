'Incredibly lucky': Out-of-control ute dodges disaster

Australian police captured dramatic footage of a white ute speeding unscathed across seven lanes of traffic in a once-in-a-lifetime incident.

Though a mere five seconds, the riveting video from the Northern Territory last week shows a Toyota Hilux hurtling over a sandy median, narrowly avoiding hitting other cars in three lanes of moving vehicles, threading through two lanes of stationary cars, bouncing across two empty lanes and then heading towards a line of storefronts.

The driver of the ute was heading towards the city of Darwin when she allegedly lost control, failed to negotiate a turn, and crashed into a business, according to the police in a post on social media.

The two occupants, a female driver and a young child, were conveyed to Royal Darwin Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the post said.

"It is incredibly lucky no one else was injured in this incident," said Superintendent Daniel Shean of the Northern Territory Police, reminding people to always drive with due care and attention.

Social media users said they found the video mesmerising, with many pointing out how lucky the driver and those in the other cars were.

"Viewing the video 10th time #Designated survivor," said one commenter. "Hope the shop owner is okay as well."