Kiwi at centre of huge Aussie drugs bust

Photo: Australian Federal Police

A New Zealand national has been arrested in Australia after a yacht suspected of carrying hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine was intercepted off the New South Wales coast.

The 33-year-old man was arrested after the bust yesterday and is in police custody awaiting his first court appearance on serious drug charges.

A second man - a 35-year-old man holding dual UK and South African citizenship - is also in custody.

The Australian Federal Police said in a statement today that the arrests followed a multi-agency investigation dubbed Operation Romani.

The AFP worked alongside New South Wales Police and Australian Border Force along with agencies from the United Kingdom and New Caledonia.

On Thursday New Caledonian authorities advised the AFP's International Command and the ABF about the arrival of a vessel of interest into Pacific waters the previous day.

"It will be alleged the vessel had been in waters near Norfolk Island and then had travelled to New Caledonia," the AFP statement said.

"The crew declared to New Caledonian authorities they had travelled from Mexico.

"As a result of this information, the Australian investigative team identified a second vessel of interest – a yacht known as the La Fayette.

"Police allege this yacht had been loaded with border-controlled drugs in waters around Norfolk Island."

The next day the La Fayette was located by the ABF's Marine Border Command on the East Coast of Australia heading south.

"The vessel's movements continued to be tracked as the joint Australian investigative team prepared for an on water interception," the AFP statement said.

"About 4am yesterday NSWPF Marine Area Command vessel Nemesis intercepted the La Fayette about 50 nautical miles east of Lake Macquarie, NSW.

"The two crew members – a 33-year-old New Zealand national and a 35-year-old man holding dual UK/South African citizenship – were arrested on board."

The yacht was towed by the Nemesis to the NSWPF Marine Area Command in Balmain on Saturday afternoon.

"It will be alleged investigators located blocks wrapped in plastic on board the vessel," the AFP revealed.

"Specialist forensic officers are continuing to deconstruct the boat and examine the contents, which is believed to contain methamphetamine.

"Further forensic testing will be undertaken to determine the exact weight and purity of the seized substances.

"The men were taken to Surry Hills police station and charged with importing a commercial quantity of border-controlled drugs."

The pair were due to appear before Parramatta Bail Court this morning via a video link.

If convicted both men face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.