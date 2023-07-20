Knife-wielding man shot dead by police in Sydney

A knife-wielding man has been shot dead by police at a social housing estate in Sydney, triggering a critical incident investigation.

Officers were called to a unit complex at Glebe in Sydney's inner west just before midnight on Wednesday over concerns for a man's welfare.

When police arrived they were confronted by a 43-year-old man armed with a knife.

One officer discharged a Taser before another officer shot the man, who was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Debbie Parish, who has lived in the units for the past eight years, said since emergency housing was added to the block there had been more disturbances.

"There's a lot of people with mental health (issues) that aren't coping well," she said on Thursday.

"There's been other issues that have happened since I've been here."

The government last month scrapped plans to redevelop the block and include private housing.

At the time, it was said the redevelopment plan was causing unnecessary stress for tenants.

Another neighbour said the area doesn't feel safe and there is rampant drug use.

"There's always people on the street yelling and swearing near my house," she said.

A long-time Glebe resident, who goes by the name of Wracks, told AAP police regularly patrolled the area, and were particularly focused on an underground car park beneath the unit block.

"They're like the Gestapo. They need to settle down," he said.

Detectives and forensic investigators are scouring the area for evidence.

A critical incident team from the State Crime Command will investigate the death, and an independent inquiry will also be launched.