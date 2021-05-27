Lockdown looms for Melbourne as Covid cluster grows

There are now more than 60 exposure sites across Melbourne and regional Victoria. Photo: Getty Images

Victoria is bracing for a likely fourth lockdown after a Covid-19 cluster in Melbourne's north expanded to 27 infections as 12 new cases were diagnosed.

The state's Health Department confirmed the new infections on Thursday ahead of a government press conference to discuss what happens next.

The number of cases linked to the Whittlesea cluster rose to 27, from 15 on Wednesday.

The number of test results received in the 24 hours to midnight was 40,411 and there were long queues again on Thursday at test sites across Melbourne.

A lockdown, which could last as long as a week, could apply to Greater Melbourne or be statewide.

Acting Premier James Merlino raised the prospect of a shutdown on Wednesday.

While Victorian authorities have "run down multiple generations of transmission", Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has been concerned about the amount of time some of the positive cases have been out in the community.

"We've got significant spread of exposure sites at the moment so it's not something that we would look to at a postcode level," he said on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, there were 79 exposure sites listed on the Health Department's website, spread across more than 30 Melbourne suburbs and regional Bendigo, Cohuna and Red Hill.

The MCG and Marvel Stadium are amongst the exposure sites and three inner-suburban nightclubs remain a "concern".

An infected person attended the Collingwood-Port Adelaide AFL game at the MCG on Sunday, while one was also at the North Melbourne-Essendon clash at Marvel Stadium later that same day.

A decision on crowd limits for this weekend's AFL matches in Melbourne has been delayed and the RISING festival has been cleared to go ahead, for now.

A number of restrictions were introduced for Greater Melbourne on Tuesday evening, including gathering limits of five people at homes and 30 in public and mandatory masks indoors.

Genomic sequencing shows the City of Whittlesea outbreak is linked to the case of a Wollert man, who contracted the virus in quarantine in South Australia earlier this month.

A report released on Wednesday in SA found it likely he caught the virus through aerosol transmission due to the "timing of doors opening and closing" at an adjacent room occupied by an infected guest.

SA on Wednesday became the first state to close its border to residents of Greater Melbourne. NSW and Queensland are urging residents to reconsider travel to the city and parts of regional Victoria.

Victoria's last lockdown was for five days in February, after the virus escaped hotel quarantine and infected 13 people.