Machete man shot dead by police at Sydney mall

A man in his 20s has been shot dead by police at a suburban shopping centre after he allegedly threatened them with a machete.

Uniformed officers fired several shots at the man after he threatened them during a brawl at a shopping centre car park in Sydney's west on Saturday, New South Wales Police said.

The man died at the scene about 4pm after police and paramedics tried to treat his injuries.

A crime scene has been established at the Mount Druitt Westfield and a critical incident has been declared.

State Crime Command's homicide squad will lead a probe into the incident with oversight from the Professional Standards Command.

Police were called to the shopping centre car park on North Parade at about 3.15pm following reports a fight had broken out between two groups.

A Scentre Group spokesperson said its team was assisting authorities.

"The safety and security of our customers, business partners and people is our highest priority," the spokesperson said.