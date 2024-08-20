Man fined over cruelty, killing of dozens of kangaroos

A man has been fined $A80,000 ($NZ87,700) for causing the pain, suffering and death of 71 eastern grey kangaroos, including two joeys.

In 2021, Conservation Regulator officers discovered several piles of dead kangaroos on a northern Victorian property.

Most of the animals had not been killed instantly as required by law.

The man, 65, held a wildlife control permit, but admitted enlisting shooters who had used inhumane methods, such as non-fatal wounds, to control kangaroos on his property.

He pleaded guilty in Shepparton Magistrates Court to four aggravated cruelty charges for the shooting deaths and the deaths of the two joeys.

A qualified veterinarian found the adult kangaroos would have experience a "high degree of pain and suffering" after being maimed by gunshots, while the joeys died slowly after their mothers were shot.

One likely died of starvation, dehydration, and hypothermia and the other asphyxiated in its mother's pouch.

Investigating officers had been disturbed by what they found on the property, Conservation Regulator Hume regional manager Greg Chant said.

"This conviction should serve as a reminder to the community that cruelty to native wildlife is always illegal and unacceptable, and we will pursue penalties for offenders," Mr Chant said.

Chief Conservation Regulator Kate Gavens said her office took animal cruelty seriously.

"Authority to Control Wildlife permit holders are responsible for ensuring animal welfare requirements are met, and they must ensure that they or their agents comply with all licence conditions," Ms Gavens said.

Authority to Control Wildlife permits have strict conditions including approved firearms and ammunition, criteria for "instantaneous injury" and how to manage joeys or animals with dependent young.