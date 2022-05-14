Man tied to cocaine diver case refused bail

An alleged drug importer tied to the discovery of a dead diver near a $A20 million cocaine haul in Newcastle in New South Wales has been formally refused bail.

James Lake Blee appeared at Parramatta Local Court via video link on Saturday morning after being extradited from Queensland overnight.

He was arrested on Wednesday allegedly trying to flee Australia for Singapore.

Blee's lawyers made no application for bail and his case has been adjourned for Friday. He was formally refused bail.

Police said the 62-year-old was charged with importing a large commercial quantity of a border controlled drug and large commercial drug supply.

It comes as NSW Police released CCTV images of two people wanted in relation to the death of the diver found near bricks of cocaine at Newcastle port.