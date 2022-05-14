Saturday, 14 May 2022

Man tied to cocaine diver case refused bail

    1. News
    2. Australia

    An alleged drug importer tied to the discovery of a dead diver near a $A20 million cocaine haul in Newcastle in New South Wales has been formally refused bail.

    James Lake Blee appeared at Parramatta Local Court via video link on Saturday morning after being extradited from Queensland overnight.

    He was arrested on Wednesday allegedly trying to flee Australia for Singapore.

    Blee's lawyers made no application for bail and his case has been adjourned for Friday. He was formally refused bail.

    Police said the 62-year-old was charged with importing a large commercial quantity of a border controlled drug and large commercial drug supply.

    It comes as NSW Police released CCTV images of two people wanted in relation to the death of the diver found near bricks of cocaine at Newcastle port.

    AAP

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter