Man torched on Sydney driveway allegedly killed by son

The son of a man found dead on his suburban Sydney driveway is accused of setting his father on fire.

Emergency services were called early on Thursday to a western Sydney home, where they found the body of a man partially on fire.

The man, aged in his 60s, sustained serious injuries and significant burns, but a cause of death has not been confirmed.

The victim is yet to be formally identified though Superintendent Trent King confirmed the dead man and the person arrested were related.

The father lived at the home. The son did not.

"There appears to have been an altercation between the two parties there following a break and enter into the premises, the front door was forced," Supt King told media on Thursday.

The younger man was "well known" to police, but there was no known history of domestic violence between the two men.

Supt King said an accelerant appeared to have been used, and police believe the son acted alone.

The 36-year-old was arrested a short time later in a car park in a neighbouring suburb.

He cooperated with police and underwent treatment for minor injuries to his hands and feet at Nepean Hospital.

He has not yet been charged with any offence.