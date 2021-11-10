Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Man uses pocket knife to escape croc attack

    A Queensland man has escaped the jaws of a crocodile by stabbing it in the head with a pocket knife as it dragged him into a river on Cape York.

    Parks and Wildlife officers said the 60-year-old had been fishing on his property on the banks of a remote part of the McIvor River, near Hope Vale, last Wednesday.

    He saw a bull standing on part of the bank he wanted to fish from so he shooed it away.

    As he prepared to cast his line, a crocodile lunged out of the water and knocked him over.

    The reptile then clamped its jaws around his boots and started dragging him down the bank and into the river.

    The man grabbed a mangrove tree branch held on as the animal pulled him toward the water.

    Eventually he lost strength and let go, with the crocodile pulling him into the river.

    The man used his pocket knife to stab the crocodile in its head repeatedly before he went into the water.

    The reptile suddenly let go and the man scrambled back up the bank to safety.

    He then drove himself to Cooktown Hospital and from there he was flown to Cairns, where he is still recovering from his injuries.

    Department of Environment and Science experts spoke with the man in hospital on Tuesday and found his injuries consistent with a crocodile attack.

    They believe the animal was attracted to area by the bull.

    The department said due to the remote location of property and lack of public access they won't attempt to catch the crocodile.

