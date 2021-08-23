Melbourne mum bound, gagged as two kids abducted

Two young children have been abducted in Melbourne after a violent home invasion during which their mother was bound, gagged and assaulted.

Police are searching for a three-year-old boy and five-year-old girl taken from their Blackburn North home while wearing pyjamas by a man who fled in the family's Mercedes Benz.

Armed Crime Squad Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said the man was armed as he entered the home between 8am and 8:30am on Monday.

The children's 32-year-old mother was assaulted, bound and gagged. Her 34-year-old husband, the children's father, was at work.

Det Insp Thomas said there were "certain conversations had" between the woman and the offender, but declined to say what they discussed.

The man took the children and was last seen driving away in the family's car.

Det Insp Thomas said the mother was being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

"She's very upset, as is the father. Both are cooperating fully with us," he told reporters.

Asked whether the man was related to the family or a stranger, he said "our mind is open to everything because we don't know at this point".

"We're speaking to a number of different people to try and piece this all together," he said.

He said he was "not aware of" any custody issues and the parents were not known to police.

Det Insp Thomas urged the "person or people responsible for this crime" to return the children.

"I implore you, please, to let these children go so that they can be returned to their parents, where they should be," he said.

"We're very concerned. We have not given up hope by any stretch of the imagination. I'm confident we will locate these children and return them to their parents.

"At this point in time, we would like assistance from the community with any information they may have, whether it's about this vehicle, the family or in general."

The wanted man is described as having dark skin and was wearing a black hoodie and a face mask.

Anyone who sees the black Mercedes Benz C200 sedan, registration BEQ 882, is urged to call triple zero.