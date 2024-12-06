Melbourne synagogue fire slammed as 'act of hate'

Political leaders across Australia have condemned an attack on a synagogue built by Holocaust survivors as an "act of hate" and clear anti-Semitism, as police hunt for two suspected arsonists.

Fire ripped through the Adass Israel synagogue at Ripponlea, in southeast Melbourne, early on Friday as congregants were inside preparing for their morning prayers.

Police say masked offenders in dark clothing poured accelerant and lit the synagogue on fire, with two people evacuated with minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Chris Murray said the fire was believed to be targeted and police were not ruling out terrorism as a motive, as they search for the arsonists.

"We are throwing everything at this," he told reporters outside the synagogue on Friday.

Yumi Friedman, founder of Yumi's dips, was inside the synagogue when he heard a "bing bang on the door with a sledgehammer".

He told AAP he fled the building to call police and returned to find it fully alight.

"I touched the door, it was hot and I burnt my hand so I didn't go inside," he said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the attack was "an act of hate" and revealed the arsonists used a broom to spread accelerant through the building.

He said an attack on a synagogue is "an act of anti-Semitism by definition".

"This is an outrage. It's clearly aimed at creating fear in the community," he told ABC Radio Melbourne.

"I have been briefed this morning by the AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw. There are two persons of interest who were there."

Religious leader Rabbi Gabi Kaltmann said "two thugs" broke the synagogue's windows, threw fuel on the floor and set it alight as people were preparing to pray early Friday morning.

"Tonight is the sabbath, we must all go and find a sense of calmness, camaraderie and community by gathering for the sabbath tonight and praying together as one community," he said outside the synagogue.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said she had spoken to Victoria Police's chief commissioner about the attack and "every available resource will be deployed" to find the arsonists.

"We stand with the entire Jewish community who have every right to go to shule, pray openly, and be proud of who they are - without fearing personal consequences," she said.

Federal Member for Macnamara Joshua Burns, whose electorate is home to the synagogue, said the community was built by Holocaust survivors who came to Australia for a peaceful home.

"The synagogue behind us is the centre of Jewish life of learning and spirituality. I've been inside many times, and to see it burnt today is devastating," he said in a statement read to reporters.

"The attack was a disgrace and extremely dangerous."

Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said it was "absolutely abhorrent" to see any place of worship attacked.

"We have seen the rise of anti-Semitism in our community since October 7 of last year in an unprecedented way," he said.

"Everybody knew that anti-Semitism, that hatred and that vilification, that racism, was lurking beneath the surface.

"But what we've seen on our university campuses, what we've seen online, what we've seen against people of Jewish faith in the community, has been completely and utterly unacceptable, and it should be totally condemned in our country."

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said it was the responsibility of "every part of Australian society" to fight anti-Semitism.

"It has been surprising and deeply saddening to me how many times I have felt the need to say that fact over the past year," said Mr Dreyfus, who is himself Jewish.

The "heinous" attack served as a chilling reminder that anti-Semitism is not a relic of the past, said Israeli ambassador to Australia Amir Maimon.

"'Never again' has become a hollow promise as the very evils it sought to prevent are happening once more," he said.