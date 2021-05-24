Monday, 24 May 2021

Mint charged after worker almost killed by coin press

    1. News
    2. Australia

    The near-fatal incident occurred in the mint's Canberra basement when a contractor was using a forklift to move the coin press. Photo: Getty Images
    The Royal Australian Mint has been charged with several offences after one of its workers was almost crushed and killed by a three-tonne coin press.

    The near-fatal incident occurred in the mint's Canberra basement when a contractor was using a forklift to move the coin press.

    The press became unbalanced and fell, narrowly missing a worker standing nearby.

    Following an investigation by regulators into the May 3 incident, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions has filed three workplace health and safety charges.

    The mint has been accused of two offences, which carry a maximum penalty of $1.5 million each, of failing to provide a safe working environment.

    It also faces another offence with a maximum penalty of $500,000 for failing to provide the contractor with adequate safety instructions for transporting the coin press.

    The matter is listed for mention in the ACT Magistrates Court on June 24.

