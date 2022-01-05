More than 52,000 new Covid cases across NSW, Victoria

A person in a face mask walks along the harbour waterfront across from the Sydney Opera House. Photo: Reuters

New South Wales is again encouraging people to avoid queuing for PCR tests, ahead of a national cabinet meeting to discuss rapid antigen testing, while the state waits for the first of 50 million tests it has ordered to begin arriving next week.

The state reported another record for daily cases with 35,054 new Covid-19 infections and eight deaths recorded until 8pm on Tuesday.

The cases logged in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday were diagnosed from 108,844 tests and represent a rise of almost 12,000 on the previous day.

The number of people in hospital has risen to 1491, from 1344 reported on Tuesday. Of those, 119 are in intensive care, an increase of 14, NSW Health said on Wednesday.

While ICU numbers are rising, the tally is short of the peak of 244 seen in September.

Meanwhile, the processing of PCR tests across the state continues to stall, with more people facing longer wait times to get their results, long testing queues and reduced operating hours at testing sites.

At the same time, NSW residents are finding it hard to source rapid antigen tests (RATs), which are recommended before heading to a PCR testing centre.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the state is doing "everything we can to put downward pressure" on the testing wait times, with some of the 50 million rapid antigen tests the state has ordered expected to arrive next week.

He advised people who were not showing symptoms and had not been identified as a close contact to avoid lining up at testing clinics.

The pricing and distribution of RATs will be discussed at a national cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Perrottet said, "There is no dollar figure that we will not put on the table to ensure, as we move through this next phase, rapid energy tests are available to anybody right across the state who needs one".

NSW Health deputy secretary Susan Pearce said NSW is aiming to administer about 300,000 vaccines daily by the end of the month, as the eligible vaccinated receive boosters, children between 5-11 begin getting vaccinated, and others receive their first dose.

Mr Perrottet encouraged parents to book vaccinations for their children as the state aimed to get them back into classrooms safely on the first day of term.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant on Tuesday warned processing and supply issues were likely concealing the true number of infections across the state.

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns said this was unacceptable.

"It's important that people know whether they've got the disease or not. That's the minimum requirement of the state and federal government," he said outside a crowded testing clinic on Tuesday.

"You can't have a situation where people, like in the line behind me, are baking in the sun for hours, potentially infected with the Covid disease, and then at the end of it being turned away from these important PCR testing facilities."

Many testing sites are operating at reduced hours until January 10.

Ms Pearce says the RATs expected to begin arriving late next week will be distributed through PCR testing clinics, as well as vulnerable communities including the homeless and Aboriginal medical services "to make sure the most vulnerable people in our society will have access to RATs provided by the state".

Meanwhile, more than 300 childcare centres were closed across NSW on Wednesday, mostly due to "health emergencies" linked to the outbreak, according to the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority.

Victoria

Victoria has recorded 17,636 new Covid-19 cases, with nearly one in three tests coming back positive.

There were 11 deaths reported in Wednesday's figures, with testing numbers dropping slightly below 60,000 again.

Active cases are at 51,317. There are 591 people in hospital and 20 on ventilation.

By 8am more than 30 state-run sites had temporarily suspended testing because they reached capacity and by 10am it was more than 50.

That was on top of 54 testing sites run by four private pathology providers, which have temporarily suspended operations until at least January 9 to allow their labs to catch up on a backlog of tests.

The providers - 4Cyte, Australian Clinical Labs, Melbourne Pathology and Dorevitch - are responsible for three-quarters of processing in Victoria.

Causing as much controversy as testing availability is news tennis star Novak Djokovic has been granted a vaccine exemption allowing him to enter the country to play in the Australian Open.

Tennis Australia and the state government have defended Djokovic's exemption, saying he is one of a "handful" of the 26 applicants who was granted an exemption from the strict vaccine rules.

"No-one is or will be receiving special treatment because of who they are or what they have achieved professionally," acting sports minister Jaala Pulford said.

"I think lots of people in the Victorian community will find this to be a disappointing outcome, but the process is the process. Nobody has had special treatment."

She said the applications were de-identified and the process was conducted anonymously.

"What Novak - his experience and that of a handful of others who have applied through this process - has demonstrated, is the ability to satisfy not just the commonwealth government's requirement for entry but something well above and beyond that," she said.

Premier Daniel Andrews will interrupt his leave on Wednesday to attend national cabinet.

The first national cabinet meeting of 2022 will address community concerns around access to rapid antigen tests, which have soared to five times their regular price in some places - up to $50 per test.

Victoria's supply of 34 million rapid tests is expected to arrive and roll out later this week, Mr Weimar said.

He has also flagged the launch of a website allowing people to upload their RAT results and be officially counted in the daily numbers once there is confidence of supply.