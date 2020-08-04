More death in Victoria as second wave continues to rage

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media at the daily briefing. Photo: Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 439 new cases of coronavirus and 11 more deaths.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state's toll from Covid-19 to 147 and the national toll to 232.

All of the 11 deaths are linked to outbreaks in aged care facilities.

It comes after new research revealed the state's stage three restrictions potentially saved the lives of hundreds of people.

Research from the Burnet Institute, published in the Medical Journal of Australia on Tuesday, found the state's response to the second wave of COVID-19 averted 9000 to 37,000 cases between July 2 and 30.

Based on the World Health Organisation's mortality rate of 3.4 per cent, the restrictions potentially saved 1258 lives.

Among stage three restrictions was the lockdown of 12 hotspot postcodes, the complete quarantine of several public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne and the closure of state borders in early July.

A six-week lockdown was announced for residents of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from July 9, then the compulsory use of masks in public settings was introduced.

Researchers said the reproduction rate of the virus before lockdown was 1.75.

Last week, Mr Andrews said that number was hovering about 1.0.

To achieve a genuine "flattening of the curve", researchers said a further 14 per cent reduction in transmission was needed.

The state began a six-week stage four lockdown on Sunday, which is expected to run until at least September 13.

Under the new restrictions, residents of metropolitan Melbourne must follow an 8pm-5am curfew and can't travel more than 5km from home for shopping or exercise.

Regional Victoria is moving to stage three restrictions, with restaurants, cafes, bars and gyms to shut from midnight on Wednesday.

Victoria's Covid-19 cases by numbers

* 439 new cases, the 30th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase

* 11 new deaths, bringing the state's toll to 147 and the national figure to 232

* The latest deaths include one man in his 70s, one man and three women in their 80s, two men and three women in their 90s and one woman aged over 100

* All of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 1186 active cases are linked to aged care

* 456 people in hospital, with 38 in intensive care

* 1,676,953 tests have been done since the start of the pandemic, with about 21,000 tests done on Monday

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne and and stage three protocols for regional Victoria will run for six weeks until September 13.