Murder probe into Aust woodchipper death

Queensland police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a man in an incident involving an industrial woodchipper last year.

Reports at the time indicated the man, aged in his 50s, died after falling into the woodchipper while clearing a driveway at Goomboorian near Gympie on November 12.

But police have now determined the death to be suspicious.

"Information we received during the course of our coronial investigations has led us to believe that the death is suspicious and we have a number of detectives and police experts investigating this incident," Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said in a statement on Friday.

Investigators used crime scene warrants to search the rural property on Sunday and located several items of interest for forensic investigation.

Homicide detectives are now working alongside officers from the Gympie Criminal Investigation Branch on the case.

Det Insp Pettiford urged anyone with any information to contact police.