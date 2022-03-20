Mystery surrounds bodies found tied together in Queensland dam

A picture of the car released by police. Photo: Queensland Police

The bodies of a man and woman found floating in a dam in Queensland's South Burnett region are believed to be a local couple.

Police believe they've identified the two bodies found in the Gordonbrook Dam, about 250km northwest of Brisbane, at 3.30pm on Saturday.

"The identities of the couple are yet to be confirmed however they are believed to be a local man aged in his fifties and a local woman aged in her late forties," detectives said in a statement on Sunday.

The bodies were tied together and are believed to have been in the dam for several weeks.

Their white 2004 Holden Commodore station wagon has also been found parked near the picnic area at the dam.

Police said the car is believed to have been there since at least February 22.

They've called for anyone who has seen the car or the couple in recent weeks to contact them.