New Year fail in Sydney celebrations

Fireworks explode over Sydney during the city's New Year's Eve celebrations. Photo: Getty

Sydney was one of the first world capitals to ring in 2019 but when "Happy New Year 2018" was projected on to the iconic Harbour Bridge, revellers were left feeling behind the times.

About one million people crowded around the harbour to watch the fireworks and lights display on the city's landmarks.

The City of Sydney spent 15 months organising the massive event but when the outdated message of celebration was beamed on to one of the Coathanger's pylons it was clear a typo had slipped through.

Social media was quick to point out the error.

"Happy new year apparently it's still 2018 here in Sydney," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Not doing 2018 ever again. Just need to get to 2020 in one piece," another wrote.

City officials took the error in stride, noting many more things went right than wrong in the hours of light projections and 8.5 tonnes of fireworks.

"We just laughed about it. You know, these things happen," council's major event executive producer Anna McInerney told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

"Obviously we weren't pleased but you move on, you get back to doing the show."