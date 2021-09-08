Nine deaths, 1480 new cases in New South Wales

Medical workers speak with members of the public at the Bondi Beach coronavirus testing centre in Sydney. Photo: Reuters

New South Wales has reported 1480 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths, including a western Sydney man in his 20s.

The entire state is currently locked down and police are cracking down on compliance measures as authorities battle to contain the spread of the virulent Delta strain.

The nine deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday comprise the man in his 20s, a man in his 40s, two people in their 60s, two men in their 70s, two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s.

It takes the toll for the current Covid-19 outbreak to 148.

There are 1136 Covid-19 patients in hospital in NSW, with 194 people in intensive care and 78 on ventilators.

"Pleasingly, NSW has satisfied another important hurdle - 75 percent of our state have at least the first dose of vaccine," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Ms Berejiklian added that a decision on the extension of Covid-19 lockdown in regional NSW would be made later this week. Some parts of regional NSW are heavily Covid-affected while others are currently Covid-free.

NSW crisis cabinet will on Wednesday discuss the lockdown for regional NSW, due to expire on Friday.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday also said all of Greater Sydney should emerge from lockdown at the same time - including the 12 local government areas that are Covid hotspots.

He told 2GB radio that Sydney must avoid a "tale of two cities" when vaccination targets are met and freedoms are reinstated.

Ms Berejiklian has declined to say if freedoms will be granted for all Sydneysiders at the same time.

Modelling from the Burnet Institute shows the lockdowns and tough restrictions imposed in Greater Sydney 11 weeks ago have potentially saved 5808 lives and prevented 580,000 infections.

Burnet Institute CEO Professor Brendan Crabb says the modelling assumes the restrictions that are in place now stay in place for some time, and also that vaccination rates continue at their current pace.

The state is projected to reach the long-awaited goal of 70 percent double-dose vaccine coverage in mid-October, triggering a reopening for the fully jabbed.