No respite from 'horrendous' Queensland fires

Fire authorities are urging people to immediately evacuate several towns south of Gladstone in Queensland as a massive bushfire tears towards their communities.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) stepped up its calls for residents of Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek to evacuate by issuing an emergency warning early on Wednesday morning after many ignored similar pleas overnight.

An extremely large and intense fire is expected to impact Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek this morning and have a "significant impact" on the community, the QFES said.

"Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

"Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path."

The evacuation call came after a similar plea was made by fire authorities late on Tuesday night.

But some residents refused to leave homes in the direct path of an inferno despite police banging on doors in Baffle Creek, Deepwater, Oyster Creek and Rules Beach.

Residents at Dalrymple Heights in central Queensland have also been told to flee or activate their survival plans as a major bushfire threatens the town.

Heavy smoke has reduced visibility and conditions are dangerous, the QFES said.

Another bushfire in Finch Hatton was downgraded on Tuesday night with evacuated residents allowed to return to their homes.

Meanwhile, hundreds of firefighters are bracing for catastrophic weather conditions as they continue to battle 80 bushfires across Queensland.

The dangerous fire conditions are expected to peak today with emergency services warning conditions would be perfect for potential firestorms and more possible property losses.

Temperatures in central Queensland are expected to soar over the 40-degree mark while winds will likely gust at around 40km/h.

Interstate crews arrived on Tuesday to help fight an inferno in central Queensland that's destroyed homes and burnt through at least 20,000 hectares of bush and farmland since Saturday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Commissioner Katarina Carroll said there was no respite in sight.

"The climate, the heat and the fire is horrendous," she said.

"There are 80 fires burning across the state and I expect that to dramatically increase in the coming days."

Electrical storms have been forecast across the region and emergency services fear dry-lightning strikes could spark more blazes.

Eight aircraft, including a massive water-bombing plane, which can dump 15,000 litres at a time, are also fighting the fire.