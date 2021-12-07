NSW bracing for more rain, storms, floods

After weeks of record rain and widespread riverine flooding, swathes of New South Wales are in for another deluge from forecast severe storms.

With the clean-up from major flooding that inundated several towns still under way, the Bureau of Meteorology has delivered more bad news.

Humid air from northern Australia is feeding into a broad low pressure trough and system, which will sweep across much of the state this week, bringing with it wet and stormy conditions.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across the eastern half of NSW on Tuesday, with the potential for localised heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Conditions will worsen during the week, with strong coastal winds and hazardous surf also possible, most likely for the Hunter coast and south.

BOM manager Agata Imielska is most concerned about the potential for more flooding.

"Our catchments are very sensitive after the very wet - record wet - November and broadly wet conditions during spring," Ms Imielska said.

"We do have the risk of riverine flooding but also flash flooding associated with any heavy localised rainfall.

"It's very important for the broad community to keep a close eye on warnings and radar to monitor those conditions."

State Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan says the organisation has responded to almost 6000 requests for help during the past month.

It is bracing for more of the same.

"We are prepared, potentially if there is flash-flooding occurring over the next 72 to 96 hours and I would ask the communities to prepare themselves," she told ABC TV on Tuesday.

The SES is still performing many flood rescues, on Monday night rescuing a cow and a calf stranded in floodwaters.

Disappointingly, however, too many of them involve people who have driven into floodwaters.

"Don't drive through floodwaters," Ms Hogan said.

"Please turn around, stay safe, keep your family safe and keep our rescuers safe."

She also pleaded with those travelling over the festive season to plan ahead and keep abreast of flood and weather warnings.

"We have got a number of communities at the moment that are isolated and we are expecting more communities to be isolated as those floodwaters ... move further downstream."

A bevvy of rivers across the state are still flooding, with waters expected to remain high for weeks.

Flood warning are in place for much of the state's inland river system, including the Namoi, Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Warrego, Paroo, Barwon, Macintyre and Weir rivers.

In the state's northwest, the swollen Namoi River has broken its banks in Bugilbone and also Goangra, where major flooding is possible on Wednesday.

Major flooding is under way in Warren on the Macquarie River, with the towns of Wellington and Narromine in the central west also invaded by floodwaters.

Further west, major flooding of the Lachlan River is expected at Euabalong and moderate flooding is occurring at Condobolin.

There is a minor to major flood warning for the Barwon River at Mungindi, Mogil Mogil, Collarenebri and Walgett.