NSW breaks virus case record again

Photo: Getty Images

New South Wales has recorded 2566 new Covid-19 cases, again breaking the record for the most daily infections reported by any Australian state or territory since the pandemic began.

The tally is up 84 from the previous day's total.

There were no further virus-related deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday.

Some 227 people are in hospital with the virus, up from 206 the previous day.

The state's intensive care units are treating 28 patients, two more than the day before.

A strong surge in testing numbers continues, with 148,937 tests processed in the latest 24-hour period.

Some 93.4 per cent of people aged 16 and over in NSW are now fully vaccinated, while 78.1 per cent of those aged 12-15 are double dosed.

Victoria

The number of Victorian Covid-19 patients in intensive care remains stable, while the state has added 1240 new infections to its caseload.

A further four virus-related deaths have also been recorded.

Victoria is now managing 13,093 active coronavirus cases in total. There are 392 virus patients in hospitals across the state, 81 of them in intensive care and 41 requiring ventilation.

There were 384 patients in hospitals on Saturday, 84 in ICUs and 43 on ventilators. The seven-day hospitalisation average has risen marginally to 380.

Health officials say virus testers managed to process more than 76,000 results in the 24 hours to Saturday evening.

Victoria is now 92 per cent fully vaccinated for people aged 12 and over.

As of Saturday authorities were still to discover further Omicron cases among infected patrons at two Melbourne nightclubs, keeping the state's total for the strain at 19.

Genomic sequencing has so far confirmed one of 30 infected people linked to the two night spots has the Omicron variant.

Health authorities are still working to determine if any of 16 cases tied to Collingwood's Peel Hotel and 14 to Fitzroy's Sircuit Bar, have it.

Meanwhile, a pre-Christmas vaccine booster blitz is underway this weekend as capacity ramps up at state-run clinics, and major hubs stay open to help "turbo-charge" the rollout.

Almost 500,000 Victorians are overdue a vaccine booster, out of more than 750,000 currently eligible five months after their second dose.

The Victorian government previously flagged it would close eight state-run vaccination clinics by mid-December.