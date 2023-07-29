Saturday, 29 July 2023

NSW e-scooter teen killed in alleged hit-and-run

    A teenager knocked off his e-scooter and down an embankment has died, sparking the arrest of a driver north of Sydney, in New South Wales.

    Police found the boy dead down a bushy embankment in Warners Bay about midnight on Friday.

    The officers were responding to reports of a crash that occurred about 5.30pm on Friday, police said.

    The teenager, who is yet to be identified, was located near the crash scene on Macquarie Rd along with his e-scooter.

    About an hour later, police arrested a 21-year-old man at a Maryland home and charged him with dangerous driving occasioning death.

    He also faces a back-up charge of negligent driving and a charge alleging the incident was a fatal hit and run.

    The man was bailed to appear at Belmont Local Court on September 13.

    His licence has been suspended.

