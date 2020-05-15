NSW eases lockdown restrictions

A cafe owner stands at his door as the lockdown rules ease in New South Wales. Photo: Getty Images

Patrons will soon be able to return to their favourite pubs and clubs for food service although bars and gaming facilities will remain closed across NSW.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet confirmed on Wednesday night that pubs and clubs will be able to provide dining, along with cafes and restaurants, as part of the state government's push to boost the economy amid COVID-19

Mr Perrottet said the venues will be able to open from Friday as long as they adhere to social distancing requirements and limit customers to 10 at any given time.

Bars and gaming facilities will remain closed but table service for alcohol with a meal will be allowed along with takeaway services.

"This is an important first step, and we want it to be a success, so that as venues transition back from closure, they do so safely both for their staff and their customers," Mr Perrottet told the Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday.

Five visitors will also be allowed in homes form Friday and 10 people will be permitted at outdoor gatherings.

NSW recorded six new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday from 8100 tests, including three health authorities fear were infected in the community.

Two new cases were contacts of those connected to the Newmarch House aged care home COVID-19 cluster, where 16 residents have died and 71 people have caught the virus.

An 81-year-old woman who travelled on the coronavirus-plagued Ruby Princess cruise ship has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 47 and Australia's to 98.

The woman died on Tuesday, having disembarked the Ruby Princess in Sydney on March 19, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Wednesday.

It's the first COVID-19 death to be reported in Australia since May 5.

"It's upsetting to know people are still perishing, dying from this horrible virus and we can't imagine what families are going through," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Ms Berejiklian reiterated success for NSW should be perceived as a healthy balance between economic and social activity and manageable case numbers.

The state has to date recorded 3059 COVID-19 cases, with seven in intensive care.

"We have to accept a manageable number of cases will allow us to have people keep their jobs, we don't want to see more people go into distress," Ms Berejiklian said.

"We also need to think about how our economy comes back in some form whilst maintaining the overall health of our citizens, and that's the tough balance.

"In NSW, we feel quite armed with options before us because we have done well with a population of our size and with the number of cases."

Three coalition government bills addressing the coronavirus crisis passed both houses of state parliament on Wednesday after more than a day of debate and several amendments.

The legislation changes dozens of Acts, with measures including a payroll tax exemption for JobKeeper payments to stood-down workers and changes to annual and long-service leave laws.