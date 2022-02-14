NSW 'heading in right direction' with Covid

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet. Photo: Getty

The New South Wales premier says the state is heading in the right direction as the state records another 6184 Covid-19 cases and a further 14 deaths.

Cases of the virus declined by 502 on the previous day and there were eight fewer deaths.

Most of the positive cases were recorded from rapid antigen tests, with 2144 PCR tests returning positive results.

Hospitalisations have risen slightly overnight to 1649, with 100 people in intensive care.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says the state is in a "strong position" in the pandemic but is going through a "transition".

"If you take a step back and look at the hospitalisations and ICU presentations, things are certainly heading in the right direction," Mr Perrottet said on Sunday.

More than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over in NSW have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 94.2 per cent are double-vaccinated.

About 48.3 per cent of people have received a booster shot.

Meanwhile, nurses in public hospitals will strike this week for the first time in a decade.

Skeleton staff will maintain patient care while most nurses walk off the job, calling for minimum staff-to-patient ratios and better pay.

Mr Perrottet says his government is "working through" issues with the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association.

"If he doesn't listen there will be tens of thousands of nurses who are considering their future," the union's general secretary Brett Holmes told Sydney radio 2GB on Monday.