Thursday, 9 July 2020

NSW teen charged with murdering 10-year-old

    A 14-year-old girl is due to face a children's court charged with murdering her 10-year-old relative in northeast New South Wales.

    Emergency workers were called to a Gunnedah home on Wednesday morning, after reports the girl had suffered serious lacerations.

    Police said the girl's body was found about 7am.

    The teenager, believed to be the dead girl's cousin, was arrested nearby and taken to Gunnedah Police Station.

    In a statement, Gunnedah Shire Council said their thoughts and prayers were with the family involved.

    "We are a strong and tightknit community - and together we will support the family and our community through this event," the council statement said.

    The 14-year-old is due to appear before a children's court on Thursday.

     

